Intelligent Transportation System Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Our research study on the global Intelligent Transportation System market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Intelligent Transportation System market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global intelligent transportation system market size was US$ 15.1 billion in 2021. The global intelligent transportation market is forecast to grow to US$ 49.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global intelligent transportation system market is primarily driven by the rising demand for traffic control solutions. Further, growing awareness related to smart vehicles with advanced telecommunications technology will also benefit the global intelligent transportation system market.

The rising demand for better safety and surveillance features will contribute to the growth of the intelligent transportation system market during the study period. In addition to that, the rapidly rising number of vehicles on road will also upsurge the demand for the intelligent transportation system in the coming years.

Other factors like aging infrastructure and shortage of traffic data management will accelerate the growth of the intelligent transportation system market. In addition to that, the eminent need to utilize innovative and advanced data analytics technologies aimed at addressing issues related to growing traffic will also benefit the intelligent transportation system market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global intelligent transportation system market as the region is steadily developing into a technology hub. Further, the rising implementation of the latest, advanced technologies, including cloud computing, machine learning, IoT, big data, etc., will contribute to the growth of this market.

This regional intelligent transportation system market is also driven by the strong emphasis of various governments on enhancing transportation infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific intelligent transportation system market is forecast to register a substantial growth rate due to a wide range of economic benefits in developing countries like India, China, and Japan, combined with the growing efforts by government bodies.

Leading Players

• Addco

• Agero, Inc.

• DENSO CORPORATION

• EFKON GmbH

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Thales Group

• Xerox Corporation

• Recardo

• Sensys Networks, Inc.

• Telenav, Inc.

• Iteris, Inc.

• Kapsch TrafficCom

• Lanner

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

• Q-Free ASA

• Siemens AG

• TomTom International BV

• TransCore

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global intelligent transportation system market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Type Outlook

• Advanced Traveler Information System (ATIS)

• Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS)

• Advanced Transportation Pricing System (ATPS)

• Advanced Public Transportation System (APTS)

• Emergency Medical System (EMS)

Application Outlook

• Traffic Management

• Road Safety and Security

• Freight Management

• Public Transport

• Environment Protection

• Automotive Telematics

• Parking Management

• Road Tolling Systems

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Intelligent Transportation System Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Intelligent Transportation System market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Intelligent Transportation System Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Intelligent Transportation System market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

