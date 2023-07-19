Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years | Pfizer, Inc., Amgen, Inc.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Peptide Therapeutics : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Peptide therapeutics are a type of polypeptides or peptides that is primarily used to cure a wide range of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infections, respiratory disorders, and many others. The growing incidences of cancer and metabolic disorders, the introduction of novel drugs, and increasing spending on healthcare activities are some prominent factors excelling the global market growth. For instance, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of cancer patients is expected to rise to 29.5 million cases by the year 2040 from 18.1 million cases in the year 2018.

Consequentially, the growing cases of cancer are fueling the demand for the Peptide Therapeutics, which, in turn, augments the market growth across the globe. However, the imposition of stringent regulations for drug approval and the high cost of developing drugs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the rising research and development activities and technological advancements are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Peptide Therapeutics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growth of the biotechnology industry and rising focus on the introduction of novel drugs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing investments in research and development activities, and the rising incidences of cancer, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Peptide Therapeutics Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Lonza Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS)

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Parenteral Route

Oral Route

Pulmonary

Mucosal

Others

By Type:

Generic

Innovative

By Application:

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous Systems

Infections

Respiratory Disorders

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

