Flat Carbon Steel Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Our research study on the global Flat Carbon Steel market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Flat Carbon Steel market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global flat carbon steel market size was US$ 463.9 billion in 2021. The global flat carbon steel market is forecast to grow to US$ 701 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Steel is one of the most crucial raw materials needed in the production of a wide range of products. Carbon steel is a low-carbon steel that is available in flat plates, sheets, and ingots with carbon content ranging from 0.04 percent to 0.30 percent. Carbon steel finds applications in gas and oil production.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The wide range of applications of flat carbon steel in building and infrastructure development will initially drive the growth of the market. Further, growing awareness among consumers related to the benefits of flat carbon steel, such as design freedom, high strength, and low maintenance and construction costs, will also benefit the overall market during the forecast period.

The rapid expansion of the construction industry is a major driver of the global flat carbon steel market during the study period. The market is also expanding as a result of increased construction and infrastructure investments and rising urbanization.

Growing investments in infrastructure development will drive the demand for the flat carbon steel market. Further, the rising use of EVs is likely to create various opportunities for the flat carbon steel market during the study period. On the contrary, the variable cost of crude materials may restrict the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific flat carbon steel market is forecast to grow at a substantial growth rate, owing to the presence of various developing economies expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Further, favourable initiatives by government bodies for infrastructural development will contribute to the growth of the flat carbon steel market during the study period. The flat carbon steel market may experience substantial growth in the region due to the presence of one of the largest automotive sectors in the region.

Leading Players

• JSW

• Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Dongkuk Steel

• HYUNDAI STEEL

• Dongbu Steel

• EVRAZ plc

• SAIL

• Baosteel Group

• Manshaan Steel

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global flat carbon steel market segmentation focuses on Type, End-User, and Region.

By Type

• Hot-rolled coils

• Plates

• Galvanized coils

• Cold rolled coils

• Others

By End-User

• Building and Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Mechanical Equipment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

