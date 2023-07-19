Managed Mobility Services Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | IBM Corporation, Orange S.A

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Managed Mobility Services : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Managed Mobility Services Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Managed Mobility Services manages the deployment and procurement of mobile applications and devices and other associated services connecting the employees working out of offices. Managed mobility services enhance the responsibilities associated with mobile devices.

It offers various solutions such as application management, ordering, expense management, device provisioning, etc. It has major advantages across Small, Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises The Managed Mobility Services market is anticipated to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and increasing demand and adoption for BYOD devices.

According to Statista in 2021, around 81% of the technology decision makers were using at least one cloud computing application. Whereas, in 2018, around 73% of the technology decision makers were using cloud computing applications.

Additionally, cloud computing generated revenue of around USD 400 billion in 2021. Companies Outsourcing IT Activities and favorable initiatives by market players are the factors creating lucrative market growth. However, lack of control over operations and cost visibility impedes the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Managed Mobility Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of the largest revenue generation in the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based services, and rising penetration of mobile devices across various end-use. Whereas, North America is also projected as the fastest growing region in terms of highest CAGR owing to the rising number of companies outsourcing IT activities, increasing R&D activities by market players in the forthcoming years

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Orange S.A,

Vodafone Group PLC.,

AT&T, Inc.,

Wipro Ltd.,

Fujitsu Ltd.,

Hewlett-Packard,

Accenture PLC,

Telefnica S.A.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) acquired Zerto. It is a protection and cloud data management company. Zerto provides 350+ managed services and around 9,000+ customers for ransomware protection, disaster recovery, application, and data mobility in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

In March 2021 – Vodafone Group PLC acquired a 40MHz spectrum across a 3.6GHz band. It is a next gen 5G mobile service for EUR 206 million.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Program and Financial Management,

Logistics and Sourcing Management,

Mobile Service Management,

Application and Collaboration Management

By End-User:

Small,

Medium Businesses ,

Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

