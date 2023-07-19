Automotive Plastics Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Automotive Plastics market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive Plastics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive plastics market size was US$ 24.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 42.73 by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive plastics are recyclable, sturdy, and scratch-resistant in nature. Moreover, they are synthetic materials, which are abrasion-resistant and efficiently reduce vibration and noise. Moreover, automotive plastics are used in dashboards, seats, body panels, fuel systems, under-bonnet components, bumpers, liquid reservoirs, interior trim, electrical components, exterior trim, lighting, etc.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for lightweight vehicles will primarily fuel the growth of the global automotive plastics market. Further, stringent government regulations aimed at reducing the weight of automobiles will also contribute to the growth of the automotive plastics market during the study period.

A growing range of advancements in automotive plastics will also benefit the overall industry by bringing innumerable opportunities. For instance, the popularity of blended thermoplastic materials, lightweight materials, etc., is growing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the demand for efficient materials with high heat resistance and mechanical properties is escalating, which will be opportunistic for the overall market. On the contrary, expensive design specifications may limit the growth of the market throughout the study period.

Growing disposable income and rising demand for luxury vehicles will also benefit the global automotive plastics market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive plastics market is forecast to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue. It is majorly owing to the shifting manufacturing bases and rising industrialization in emerging economies. Further, the rapidly rising automotive industry in the region will also contribute to the growth of the global automotive plastics market. The market may witness favorable growth opportunities due to rising emission standards implemented by the authorities.

Leading Players

• BASF SE

• SABIC

• Dow Inc.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Covestro AG

• Evonik Industries AG

• Borealis AG

• Royal DSM N.V.

• Magna International, Inc.

• Teijin Limited

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive plastics market segmentation focuses on Materials, End-User, and Region.

By Materials

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

• Polyamide (PA)

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polycarbonate (PC)

• Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

• Others

By End-User

• Interior

• Exterior

• Under Bonnet

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

