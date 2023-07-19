Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Know Faster Growing Segments Now | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Blockchain Distributed Ledger : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

The Blockchain Distributed Ledger can be defined as system that uses independent computers called as nodes to record, share, and synchronize transactions in their respective electronic ledgers (instead of keeping data centralized as in a traditional ledger). Distributed ledger Technology enables storage of all information in a secure and accurate manner using cryptography. The rising expansion of Blockchain Technology and increasing adoption of distributed ledger across different industries as well as Strategic partnership from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – according to Statista – as of 2021, the global blockchain technology market was valued at USD 5.85 billion.

This is value is projected to grow to USD 1,235.71 billion by 2030, witnessing a compound annual growth rate of 82.8 percent. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new partnerships to capitalize the growing adoption of Blockchain Distributed Ledger. For instance, in April 2019, London based IoT Software company EVRYTHNG partnered with IOTA, a non-profit foundation focused on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and permissionless ecosystem development. Under this partnership both the players would bring distributed ledger technology based IoT solutions to consumer products industry. Moreover, in December 2019, Toronto, Canada based Adastra Group, a global leader in data management and analytics, partnered with Blockchain as a Service provider, OneLedger, to bring a distributed ledger platform to the North American market. Also, growing adoption of blockchain technology in banking and finance sector and increasing integration of IoT with DLT technology coupled with rising concern over data security across the organizations are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness towards block chain technology in emerging regions impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing utilization of blockchain technology and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing penetration of block chain technology and rising concern over data security in financial institutions and other industries, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AlphaPoint

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

Earthport

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

iXledger

NTT DATA Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Solution

Service

By Type

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application

Payments

Smart Contracts

Supply Chain Management

Compliance Management

Trade Finance

By End User

BFSI

Government & Public

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

