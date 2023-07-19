Smart Vending Machine Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Smart Vending Machine market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Smart Vending Machine market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global smart vending machine market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global smart vending machine market is forecast to grow to US$ 20 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A vending machine offers various products and food items in exchange for tokens or money. A smart vending machine is referred to as the automated vending machine that efficiently engages customers through videos, audio, and fragrance, apart from offering them products.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising disposable income and changing demand from the end-users will primarily drive the growth of the global smart vending machines market. Further, shifting tastes, proclivities, and curiosity of shoppers are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for market growth.

Rising demand for snack food and increasing installation of vending machines across schools, colleges, and other public places will contribute to the growth of the global smart vending machine market.

Manufacturers of intelligent vending machines have set their sights on new forms of machine-human interaction. As a result, new gesture-based technology, touch screen controls, video technologies, and a cashless payment mechanism were developed. Manufacturers are also focusing on improving the overall dispensing experience, which will benefit the overall smart vending machine market during the study period.

The rising trend of cashless payment methods will also drive the growth of the smart vending machine market. On the contrary, the rising number of regulations governing the sales of snack food may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the smart vending machine market in terms of revenue. The growth of this market is attributable to the rising demand for self-service solutions across retail outlets, which simplify the sales process. Furthermore, the growing number of supermarkets, department stores, shopping centers, etc., available in the region will drive the growth of the global smart vending machine market. Rising technological advances and early adoption of advanced technology in the region will also contribute to the growth of the smart vending machine market throughout the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Continental Vending, Inc.

• Sanden Holdings Corporation

• Azkoyen Vending Systems

• American Vending Machines

• Bulk Vending Systems

• Automated Merchandising Systems

• Evoka Group, Bianchi Industry SpA

• Crane Merchandising Systems

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global smart vending machine market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Hot drinks

• Snacks

• Packaged drinks

• Others

By Application

• QSR, shopping malls, and retail stores

• Offices

• Public transport

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

