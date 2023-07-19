Automotive Steering System Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Automotive Steering System market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive Steering System market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive steering system market size was US$ 28.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive steering system market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An automotive steering system is a group of components that work together to control the direction of the vehicle’s movement and help the driver drive vehicle firmly. These components are made of long-lasting materials such as stainless steel, iron, aluminium, copper, magnesium, and so on.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing demand for automobiles will primarily drive the growth of the automotive steering system market during the study period. Furthermore, increasing the production of automobiles will also propel the demand for automotive steering systems during the study period.

The market for automotive steering systems is also driven by the rising disposable income and increasing demand for a luxury vehicle. Further, the demand for lightweight vehicles is growing across the world. In addition to that, rising government regulation to boost the adoption of lightweight vehicles will also benefit the automotive steering system market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive steering system market is forecast to register a significant growth rate. It is owing to the presence of various developing and developed countries like Japan, India, and China. Further, the rising automobile industry in the region will contribute to the growth of the automotive steering system market during the study period. Increasing population and rising per capita income will also be opportunistic for the automotive steering system market.

Europe is forecast to hold the second-highest share in the automotive steering system market, owing to the stringent regulations by government bodies to curb vehicular pollution. In addition, rising demand for fuel-efficient and light-weight vehicles will also contribute to the growth of the automotive steering system market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Hyundai Mobis CO. ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

• NSK Ltd.

• Nexteer Automotive Group Limited

• Showa Corporation.

• JTEKT

• Hitachi Automotive System Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• ThyssenKrupp AG

• Sona Koyo Steering Systems

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive steering system market segmentation focuses on Component, Technology, Vehicle, Pinion Type, and Region.

By Component

• Hydraulic Pump

• Steering Column

• Steering Wheel Speed Sensor

• Electric Motor

By Technology

• Electric Power Steering (EPS)

• Electrically Assisted Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

• Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS)

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car (PC)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Pinion-Type

• Single

• Dual

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

