Intel signs agreement with Taiwan's Asus to produce mini-PCs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Intel announced on Tuesday (June 18) that it has agreed to a contract term sheet with Asus to manufacture, sell, and support the 10th–13th generation Intel Next Unit of Computing (NUC) products as well as development work on future product designs, per UDN.

The announcement comes on the heels of Intel’s decision last week to largely exit the PC production business and stop investment in NUC. Intel is looking to streamline its business and move away from segments that are not related to the development and sale of chips and CPUs.

Intel Client Platform Solutions Group Vice President Sam Gao said Intel's NUC team is committed to delivering products that drive innovation in the ultra-compact market. With Intel's strategy adjustment, the first task is to ensure a smooth handover of customers and partners, and assist ecosystem partners.

Gao expects Asus to continue providing products, services, and comprehensive support for Intel's NUC system customers.

Intel’s NUC products have been well received in the marketplace, noted for excellent performance and cost-competitiveness. However, customer support has been difficult to execute as the company typically works with OEMs and ecosystem partners rather than dealing directly with customers.

Intel said that the term sheet with Asus reflects the company’s extensive experience in mini PCs as it is an ideal choice.

ASUS Chief Operating Officer Hsieh Min-chieh (謝明傑) said he appreciates Intel's confidence and believes that ASUS can lead the development of the NUC system product line and strengthen the future of mini PCs, as well as expand its development into the field of AI and AIoT. To carry out this new business partnership, Asus will establish a new NUC business unit.