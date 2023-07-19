Terry Gou promotes 'one China' as he mulls bid for Taiwan presidency

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder and former CEO Terry Gou (郭台銘) published an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Monday (July 17), in which he explained his position on relations between Taiwan and China.

In what is likely a prelude to the announcement of an independent presidential campaign in the coming weeks, Gou’s piece outlines his adherence to the so-called “1992 Consensus.” It stands as a message to both Washington and Beijing that Gou would accept Taiwan as a constituency under a “one-China” policy platform, if he was president.

The opinion piece was initially titled “Taiwan must not walk away from years of agreements with China.” However, after its initial publication, the headline was adjusted to “Taiwan abandoning the one-China framework aggravates the risk of war.”



In the initial piece, Gou is described as a “leading figure in the Kuomintang (KMT) political party in Taiwan.” This was later amended to a “leading member of the opposition in Taiwan” by the Post.

In the past, Gou’s approach to politics has been a tendency to appeal directly to the deep blue faction of the Taiwanese electorate. However, in the op-ed, Gou and his editors completely avoided the use of “Republic of China” to describe Taiwan.

What’s more, in recent days, Gou’s staff has reportedly approached members of Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party and proposed the possibility of a political “merger” of presidential campaigns, UDN reported. Although Ko dismissed the idea outright, it is further evidence that Gou is still strategizing on how to remain relevant among supporters of the KMT and TPP, without hastily declaring an independent campaign, which would increase the odds of a DPP victory.



Gou said that under present leadership, Taiwan and China view one another as enemies, and he would seek to change that. Gou charged that the current administration of Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has “greatly aggravated the threat of war, isolated Taiwan internationally, damaged our economy, scared away investors and made Taiwan less secure.”

He proposed mending cross-strait relations by acknowledging a “one-China” framework and resuming cross-strait talks, claiming he can use his own experience to return the relationship to one of friendship.

In Gou’s discussion of the U.S.-Taiwan relationship, he thanked the U.S. for its material support in providing defensive arms to Taiwan. However, in a nod to Beijing’s criticisms and aspirations, Gou describes Taiwan’s relations with the U.S. as an “unhealthy dependency,” suggesting he may opt to curtail U.S. military support for Taiwan.

According to Gou, this will somehow contribute to Taiwan’s “strengthening its own deterrence capability.”



In the op-ed’s conclusion, Gou claimed that Taiwan and China must “agree on a framework and a process” to pull both states back from the precipice of a conflict. The content of his piece makes it clear that under a Gou presidency, that approach would amount to reviving the ”1992 consensus” and acknowledging Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

Gou’s declaration of his adherence to the so-called “1992 consensus” and his messaging to leaders in Washington and Beijing comes one week ahead of the KMT conference meeting on July 23, where it is rumored the KMT leadership will be pressured to reconsider the nomination of New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) for president.