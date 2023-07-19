Typhoon Doksuri forecast to come closest to Taiwan early next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Wednesday (July 19) Typhoon Doksuri (杜蘇芮) is likely to form on Thursday (July 20) and that it will come closest to Taiwan on Monday and Tuesday (July 24-25), bringing rain to eastern and southern parts of the country.

Wu said the tropical storm in the eastern waters of the Philippine Sea is predicted to turn northwards before shifting northwest and passing through the northern part of Luzon Island and continuing on toward China's Guangdong Province.

The outliers of European modeling have it going as far north as Taiwan and as far south as the central Philippines. However, Wu said the average path of the U.S. modeling trends more toward southern Taiwan than its European counterpart.

Wu said that due to the high sea temperatures and weak wind shear, the two models are both forecasting the possibility of the system becoming a typhoon "before Friday (July 21)," and it will continue to strengthen to at least a moderate level typhoon. Due to the uncertainty of modeling, Wu said it is premature to determine whether it will affect Taiwan.

Wu said the latest European model shows that there is a chance of increased atmospheric moisture on Wednesday, and there may be occasional short-term showers in some areas. The probability of rainfall in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula is greater and the atmosphere is unstable, leading to strong convection in the afternoon.

Residents of these areas are advised of localized heavy thunderstorms and associated severe weather, such as lightning strikes, strong winds, and sudden heavy rainfall.

From Friday to Sunday (July 21-23), Wu said the weather would be sunny and hot. There is still a chance of brief showers in eastern Taiwan and thundershowers in mountainous and plain areas in the afternoons.

On Monday, Wu forecast rainfall will increase in the eastern half of the country, the windward side of the storm. Meanwhile, western Taiwan will be sunny and hot, with the occasional chance of localized showers in mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, the eastern half of the country could experience continuous rainfall, while mountainous areas of western Taiwan could see localized showers, and precipitation could extend into the southern plains.