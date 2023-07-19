Alexa
Dairon Blanco has 4 hits and 3 RBIs to help Royals outscore Tigers 11-10

By MARC BOWMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/19 11:10
Kansas City Royals' Maikel Garcia celebrates on second after hitting a two-run double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit T...
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez dives back to third to be tagged out after being caught during off base by during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) is called out by third base umpire Doug Eddings after being caught during off base by Detroit Tigers third baseman...
Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin (34) celebrates with Nick Pratto after they both scored on a single by Edward Olivares during the fourth inning of a...
Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin celebrates on second after hitting an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tig...
Detroit Tigers left fielder Eric Haase chases an RBI double hit by Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesd...
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares (14) runs home to score on a triple by Drew Waters during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit...
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters hits an RBI triple during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in K...
Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares celebrates in the dugout after scoring on a triple hit by Drew Waters during the fourth inning of a baseball game ...
Kansas City Royals' Drew Waters slides home to score on a single by Dairon Blanco during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tige...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Daniel Lynch throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Tuesday, July 18, 2023, ...
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson, right, celebrates with Matt Vierling (8) after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a...
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kans...

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dairon Blanco tripled, doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals overcame Spencer Torkelson's two-homer night to outscore the Detroit Tigers 11-10 on Tuesday.

Blanco tripled and scored to help the Royals tie it at 2 in the third, and had a run-scoring single to cap a five-run fourth. He doubled and scored in both the sixth and eighth innings for his first career four-hit game.

Seven consecutive Royals reached safely in the fourth en route to a 7-2 lead. Freddy Fermin and Drew Waters had RBI doubles and Edward Olivares slapped a two-run single through a drawn-in infield.

In the first inning, Torkelson blasted Daniel Lynch’s sinker 430 feet to left for his first homer since July 2 and a 2-0 lead. He had a three-run shot — his 14th of the season — to left in the fifth to cut it to 7-5.

Torkelson added a seventh-inning double. He had career highs with five RBIs and 10 total bases.

Lynch (3-4) completed five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Detroit left two runners on base after scoring four in the ninth against Scott Barlow.

Detroit's Tarik Skubal (0-1) made his third start of the season after missing almost a year after surgery on his left elbow. He allowed seven runs on eight hits, striking out three over four innings.

Javier Báez doubled and scored in the sixth for the Tigers. Báez had three hits and stole two bases.

Maikel Garcia drove in four runs for Kansas City.

TRANSACTIONS

Royals OF Edward Olivares (left oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day IL. 2B/OF Samad Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 2.70) was set to face LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-4, 5.29) on Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports