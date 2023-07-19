Björn Borg's son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour

BASTAD, Sweden (AP) — More than 40 years later, there is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners.

Leo Borg, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace — on the first of three match points — to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open.

“It’s crazy,” Borg said after the match. “I have worked so hard for this so many years and some day you get the results.

“And today I get a win and I’m so happy with how I performed and how I was strong mentally and, yeah, so happy.”

Borg had lost his previous two tour-level matches.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports