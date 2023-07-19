Settling on Tom Brady's successor will be Buccaneers' top priority in training camp

FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles' sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 20... FILE - Members of the media are reflected in Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles' sunglasses after NFL football practice Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Bowles also faces the task this summer of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL's least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that was not as reliable as usual last season. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)