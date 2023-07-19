Alexa
Settling on Tom Brady's successor will be Buccaneers' top priority in training camp

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/07/19 03:10
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (8-10)

CAMP SITE: Tampa, Florida

KEY ADDITIONS: QB Baker Mayfield, G Matt Feiler, DL Greg Gaines, S Ryan Neal, RB Chase Edmonds, DL Calijah Kancey.

KEY LOSSES: QB Tom Brady, T Donovan Smith, G Shaq Mason, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, S Mike Edwards, RB Leonard Fournette, TE Cameron Brate, WR Julio Jones, K Ryan Succop, S Ryan Logan, RB Giovani Bernard.

KEY STORYLINES: Brady retired after last season’s first-round playoff loss, and the competition between Mayfield and third-year pro Kyle Trask to become the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s successor will extend into training camp. Second-year coach Todd Bowles also faces the task of retooling a leaky offensive line, rejuvenating one of the NFL’s least productive running games and restoring the confidence of a defense that wasn’t as reliable as usual in Brady’s final season.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +7500

