Coping with blazing heat in Europe

Forest fires are raging on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. According to authorities, about 300 emergency personnel with a total of 11 firefightin... Forest fires are raging on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria. According to authorities, about 300 emergency personnel with a total of 11 firefighting aircraft and helicopters are trying to combat the flames. At least 11 houses have burned down so far. Summer heat has hit parts of Europe with a vengeance, and as temperatures rise, so does the risk of wildfires.