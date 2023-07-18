Cosmetic Implant Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Cosmetic Implant Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Cosmetic Implant Market:

Global Cosmetic Implant Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cosmetic Implant is an artificial device or tissue that is infused inside the human body to make that body part look more elegant than usual. The Cosmetic Implant market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for cosmetic implants, the introduction of new and innovative technologies and increased awareness about the aesthetic appearance. It’s an oligopolistic market dominated by 3M, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Holdings Inc and Henry Schein, Inc.

Dental implants are one of the main uses of cosmetic implants, which are designed with greater care and efficiency in mind. The growing geriatric population and the burden of dental disease have increased the demand for cosmetic implants. Moreover, an increasing number of research studies proving the effectiveness of dental implants will also boost the segment. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, approximately 60% of the Indian population suffers from tooth decay and approximately 85% suffers from periodontal disease, making the country considered the global capital of oral cancer. This gives key stakeholders more opportunities to care for the vast untargeted population suffering from tooth loss. Moreover, it is estimated that economic stability and increasing delivery power will accelerate market growth. In addition, increasing awareness about looks and aesthetics has increased the opportunity for this market in the projected year. However, the high cost of cosmetic implants stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cosmetic Implant Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue due to the dominance of branded products and the increasing prevalence of diseases in the region. North America dominated the market, accounting for the largest sales share of over 49.2% in 2021. This is due to the increase in cases of facial distortion due to widespread commercialization. The Asia-Pacific region will record the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to factors such as an increasing target population, increasing number of biosimilar development co-developments, geographic expansion of key players, and active government and non-government involvement.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allergan Aesthetics

Implantech Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd

Sientra Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

GC Aesthetics

Cochlear Ltd

Henry Schein Inc.

3M

Zimmer Biomet

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022 – Allergan Aesthetics, a subsidiary of AbbVie, receives U.S. FDA clearance for JUVEDERM VOLUX XC to improve jaw contour in adults aged 21 and older with moderate to severe jaw contour loss Announced. These factors will drive the US cosmetic implant market to grow in the coming years.

In January 2022, Sientra, Inc. announced the acquisition of all assets related to AuraGen Aesthetic LLC’s novel fat graft technology, AuraGen with AuraClens. The AuraGen System was developed by leading researchers and plastic surgeons. “AuraGen’s revolutionary fat graft system encapsulates the face and has the potential to replace currently available synthetic filler surgeries using the patient’s own tissue.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material:

Polymer implants

Ceramic implants

Metal implants

Biological material implants

By Application:

Dental implants

Breast implants

Facial implants

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

