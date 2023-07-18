Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market 2023 Projected to Experience Unprecedented Revenue Growth Until 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market" [2023-2030]

Short Description About Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market:

Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) is a variety of TB infection in which bacteria remains inactive specifically bacteria that exists in the sleeping state inside the individual’s body. The detection of this infection is identified by the tuberculin skin test (TST). The risk is increased by other diseases including drug abuse, HIV, or medications that weakens the immune system. Factors such as surging demand for tuberculosis testing, growing funding to manage disease treatment, and increasing geriatric population are driving the market growth globally.

The rising risk of developing active TB from latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) is propelling the demand for market across the globe. According to TBFacts.org, in 2021, about 40% of Indians are estimated to be infected with the TB bacteria, with the great majority having latent TB instead of active TB disease. Likewise, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 2021, it was estimated that up to 13 million people in the United States suffered from latent TB infection. Therefore, the high prevalence rate of latent tuberculosis infection among the population is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness campaigns conducted by non-government bodies and market players, as well as a rising number of government initiatives to treat LTBI are leveraging multiple opportunities in the foreseen years. However, the lack of a systematic approach to screening tuberculosis and the unavailability of proper recommendations and reimbursement policies are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Latent Tuberculosis Infection Detection Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness about early diagnosis of infection, high funding for tuberculosis management, and improvement of healthcare facilities. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as high infection rates in developing countries, increasing population, as well as government favorable initiatives are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

QIAGEN N.V.

Oxford Immunotec Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux SA

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Endo International plc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022, QIAGEN N.V. announced that the company received approval for its QuantiFERON tuberculosis testing solution in China. With this strategic initiative company aims to boost its market share across the region.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Test Type:

Tuberculin Skin Test

Interferon Gamma Release Assays

By End User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals/Clinics

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

