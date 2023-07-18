Bunion Correction Systems Market 2023 Set to Achieve Phenomenal Revenue Growth in the Near Future

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Bunion Correction Systems Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Bunion Correction Systems Market:

Global Bunion Correction Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 683.26 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bunion correction systems are specially designed to treat bunion (a deformity that occurs in a foot) that affects the metatarsophalangeal joint. Factors such as the growing incidences of bunions and related conditions, the growing geriatric population, coupled with the change in lifestyle because of the increasing number of working individuals in developed and developing countries are driving market growth across the globe.

The rising inclination towards minimally invasive surgery to correct the condition is acting as a catalyzing factor for market growth. According to Statista, the global market for minimally invasive surgery is expected to reach USD 20.5 billion in 2019. Additionally, it is anticipated that the amount will reach to USD 44.04 billion by 2030. Accordingly, the high preference for minimally invasive surgery is exhibiting a positive influence on the bunion correction systems market. For instance, Zimmer Biomet launched its Re+Line- a Bunion Correction System a minimally invasive compression plate that is designed for easy insertion and medial placement through Guide Technology during bunion correction surgery. Therefore, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of products to meet the growing consumer demand for minimally invasive products. Moreover, growing investment in R&D activities, as well as the increasing healthcare expenditure are presenting many opportunities for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the imposition of stringent norms and shortages of healthcare professionals are hampering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bunion Correction Systems Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of skilled professionals and healthcare facilities and the presence of leading market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising incidences of bunions, growing geriatric population as well as, increasing healthcare tourism in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Stryker Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Extremity Medical, LLC.

Acumed, LLC.

OrthoHelix Surgical Designs .

CrossRoads Extremity Systems

BioPro, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, CrossRoads Extremity Systems announced the introduction of DynaBunion Lapidus System- a 4D minimally invasive surgical bunion repair system that helps in restoring the normal foot anatomy in 4 different dimensions through small incisions.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Implants & Accessories

Wearables

By End-user:

Hospital

Ambulatory Centers

Specialty Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

