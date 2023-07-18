Carboprost Tromethamine Market Size Expected to Skyrocket in the Years Ahead | BioSpectra Inc., FARMAK

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Carboprost Tromethamine : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Carboprost Tromethamine Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Crabopost is an oxytocic prostaglandin that is synthesised. Hemabate, also known as carboprost tromethamine, is a kind of prostaglandin used to treat excessive bleeding after childbirth in women and postpartum haemorrhage. It’s also used as a contraceptive pill to induce abortion by producing uterine contractions and progressive placental evacuation.

The increase in the cases of postpartum haemorrhage dramatically and enhanced consciousness have led to the adoption of Carboprost Tromethamine across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the March of Dimes in 2020, Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) usually occurs within one day of delivery, however, it can occur up to 12 weeks later.

PPH affects 1 to 5 out of every 100 women who give birth (1 to 5%). During vaginal birth, women lose about half a quart (500 millilitres), and following a caesarean birth (also called c-section), they lose about a quart (1,000 millilitres). Also, the larger clientele and rising prescription rates for novel medicine are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, side effects of Carboprost Tromethamine Administration impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Carboprost Tromethamine market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing cases of postpartum haemorrhage coupled with an enhanced consciousness among public. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as larger clientele and rising prescription rates for novel medicine would create lucrative growth prospects for the Carboprost Tromethamine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

HOPAX

Hy-Gro Chemicals Pharmatek Pvt. Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Ltd.

BioSpectra Inc.

FARMAK

Rochem International

ANGUS Chemicals

Lunan Pharmaceuticals

Fond Chemical

Luxi Chemical Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Postpartum Hemorrhage

Pregnancy Abortion

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

