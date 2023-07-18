Tonometer Market Size Anticipated to Soar to New Heights in the Future | Oculus Inc., Revenio Group PLC

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ Tonometer : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Tonometer Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.71% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Tonometers are devices that measure the intraocular pressure (IOP) within the eye. This equipment is used to determine whether a patient has glaucoma. Glaucoma is a medical disorder in which too much fluid is retained in the eye, causing damage to the optic nerve and, in severe cases, visual loss. With the use of a tonometer, a little amount of air is pushed into the cornea, and the pressure in the eye is measured. In the elderly community, this method is typically preferred. The major factors attributing to the market growth are increasing geriatric and diabetic populations and increasing incidences of glaucoma.

According to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (2020), over 3 million Americans suffer from glaucoma, with open-angle glaucoma accounting for 19% of all blindness among African Americans. Glaucoma is one of the primary causes of blindness in Latin America, according to a report published in the ARVO Journal in June 2020 by Gabriela Thomassiny et al.

The risk of acquiring glaucoma is higher in Latin Americans. Around 75% of the afflicted population in this region is undiagnosed. Mexico is Latin America’s second-most populous country. However, the risk of infection with contact tonometers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Tonometer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is leading the market share globally owing to factors such as high prevalence of glaucoma in the region, and the established healthcare infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region due to increase in the prevalence of diabetes in Asian countries.

Major market players included in this report are:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Oculus Inc.

Revenio Group PLC

Kowa American Corporation

Belrose Refracting Equipment

Nidek Co. Ltd

Metall Zug Group

66 Vision Tech Co.

AMETEK Inc. (Reichert Technologies)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Direct

Indirect

By Technology:

Applanation Tonometry

Indentation Tonometry

Rebound Tonometry

Other Technologies

By Portability Type:

Desktop

Handheld

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

