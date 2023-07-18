NICU Catheter Market Size Set to Reach New Heights in the Coming Years | Marian Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc.

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “ NICU Catheter : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global NICU Catheter market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028. An intensive care unit (ICU) specializing in the care of sick or premature newborn newborns is known as a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Due to the high-risk situations and circumstances during pregnancy, neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) catheter services are in high demand. Infections account for more than half of all neonatal deaths globally. As a result of the increased need for early diagnosis and treatment in hospitals, the number of neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) admissions has increased.

These factors are projected to drive growth in the worldwide market for neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) catheters throughout the forecast period. For instance, according to research published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2018, gestational diabetes affects between 2% and 10% of pregnant women in the United States.

The neonatal intensive care unit market will grow due to rising preterm birth rates throughout the world and increased demand for high-quality infant care. Infant respiratory distress syndrome affects around 7% of preterm births, according to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). However, decreasing birth rates in developed countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global NICU Catheter market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to rise in prevalence of premature deliveries and maternal mortality, rising cases of infection.

Whereas, Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as technological Advancements in Neonatal Intensive Care Devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the NICU Catheter market across Europe region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dickinson and Company

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Marian Medical, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Smiths Medical

NeoMedical, Inc.

NeoMedical, Inc.

Footprint Medical Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters [PICCs]

Central Venous Catheters [CVCs]

Umbilical Venous Catheters [UVCs]

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

