12 iced drinks, desserts in Taipei test positive for harmful bacteria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 12 frozen desserts and iced beverages from various vendors in Taipei were found to contain harmful bacteria twice.

In a press release on Monday (July 17), the Taipei City Government Department of Health announced that thus far, in 2023, it has conducted random inspections on 299 products, including 70 toppings, 97 frozen desserts, 29 edible ice cubes, and 103 iced beverages. Of these, 20 failed the inspection, including one topping, 12 frozen desserts, and seven beverages, representing a failure rate of 6.7%.

In this year's third wave of testing, 83 products, including 46 frozen desserts, seven edible ice cubes, and 30 iced beverages were tested. These products were examined to see if they met microbial hygiene standards (Salmonella, Enterobacteriaceae, E. coli, E. coli O157:H7).

Among them, the initial results of 21 products did not meet the required standards. The businesses were notified and given a deadline to improve their products, but after the follow-up inspection, 12 items again failed to meet the allowable levels of Enterobacteriaceae.

For vendors that did not comply with the regulations, the health department has imposed fines of between NT$30,000 (US$968) and NT$3 million in accordance with the provisions of Article 17 and Article 48, Paragraph 8 of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食安法).

The health department stated the substandard products include the following:

Crispy peanut and taro shaved ice and honey and milk-flavored shaved ice with taro tapioca pearls at Smoothie House (思慕昔) on Yongkang Street

Iced spring tea and red oolong tea at Jiuyang tea restaurant (玖仰茶食文化) on Yongkang Street

Dark chocolate soft serve ice cream at the Nanjing branch of Godiva’s Breeze (GODIVA巧克力微風南京)

Oreo chocolate shake at the Qingcheng branch of Movenpick Cafe (莫凡彼台北慶城店)

Barley black tea at the Guangfu branch of Ren Cong Zhong Steak (人从众厚切牛排)

Mung bean shake and red bean shake at the Daan branch of Jin Fa Jia (進發家)

100% mung bean shake at Ping Tea (三良品茶) on Yungchi Road

Ice cream at the Neihu branch of Chien Tu Hot Pot (錢都火鍋)

Four seasons iced green tea at the Guting branch of BlackBall (黑丸嫩仙草)



