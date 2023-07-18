Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2022 to 2031

The Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2023 gives the technical and financial data of the market for the present and the foreseeable future. This report is one of the most thorough and significant additions to the Astute Analytica market research archive. It provides a thorough investigation and analysis of important facets of the world market. The supply and demand scenario, pricing set-up, profit margins, production, and market analysis are all examined in this study as major driving forces behind the worldwide Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market expansion.

The report incorporates both qualitative and quantitative evaluations from subject-matter experts and representatives across various industries along the supply chain. Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market generated a revenue of US$ 1,468.4 million in 2022 and is growing at a compound annual growth of 16.1% from 2018 to 2031. On the basis of a significant growth rate, the market is expected to record a revenue of US$ 5,606.8 million by the end of the year 2031.

The report gives a thorough analysis of the Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region. In 2021, the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) value was US$ 23,315.08 billion, according to verified data from the World Bank. In terms of GDP, the United States accounts for 10.41% of the global economy. The mixed economy of the United States is very advanced. By nominal GDP, it has the largest economy in the world, and by purchasing power parity (PPP), it is second only to China in size.

The leading companies mentioned are

The competition landscape section of the report offers in-depth analysis of key players active in the Asia Pacific automotive cybersecurity market via primary as well as secondary research that covers descriptive profiles of 26 prominent players and the list can be customized as per the reader’s research requirements. Details covered for these players include – Business Description, Product Portfolio, Company Financials and Claims, Key Details, Strategy Outlook, and Recent Developments. The players profiled in the research report include are – Aptiv, Argus Cyber Security Ltd, ARILOU Automotive Cyber Security, Capgemini, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Escrypt, ETAS, Elektrobit Automotive GmbH, Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd., HARMAN International, Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, Karamba Security, Lear Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Rockwell Automation, Saferide Technologies Ltd., SBD Automotive Ltd., Secunet, Symantec Corporation, TTTech Auto AG, UL LLC and Vector Informatik GmbH.

The report also acknowledges the impact of COVID-19, including updates on the Omicron mutation study, on the market. It considers both the direct impact of the pandemic and the indirect influence on related industries. The observations on the pandemic’s impact are included in the report.

Furthermore, the report divides geographical regions into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share analysis. It discusses the predicted growth of the market in these regions between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market includes

Segmentation Outlook of the Asia Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

ADAS & Safety

Body Electronics

Communication Systems

Infotainment

Powertrain

Telematics

Others

By Vehicles

Passenger cars Compact Passenger Cars Mid-sized Passenger Cars Premium Passenger Cars Luxury Passenger Cars

Commercial vehicle LCV HCV

Electric vehicle Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

By Security Endpoint Application Wireless Network

By Form In-Vehicle Cloud Services

By Country China Japan India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



