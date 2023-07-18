Hundreds line up overnight to take professional driver’s exam to operate taxi

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A long queue formed outside the Taichung City Traffic Police Corps on Monday evening (July 17), with hundreds of people seeking to take a professional driver’s license test to operate taxis and earn extra income, per PTS.

To meet the growing certification demand, Taichung, Changhua, and Nantou counties have raised the monthly exam quota from 180 to 360 people from July to September 2023. However, despite doubling spaces for test takers, many were still anxious about securing their spot, leading them to line up several hours before test registration.

Summer tourism and the end of the pandemic have dramatically increased the demand for taxi services. People in line brought portable stools and folding fans to keep them cool through the night, as well as food and beverages to keep them satisfied until the morning.

To become a taxi driver, the first step is obtaining a professional driver's license. This is followed by a temporary professional driver's registration certificate.

Later, one needs to choose whether to become a yellow cab driver or work for an internet-dispatched taxi service, such as Uber. A survey of people in line found respondents evenly divided as to favoring one or the other.

The age of applicants has trended lower in recent years, and the number of people opting for internet-dispatched taxis has increased significantly, according to Taichung police. With more people eager to make an income by driving taxis, traveling around town could soon become more convenient.