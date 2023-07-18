Photo of the Day: Taiwan No. 1 sign spotted at San Francisco Pride

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Photos showing people supporting Taiwan at San Francisco Pride, a parade in San Francisco, California to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, became popular on social media this week.

On Monday (July 17), Reddit user "Sutroh" uploaded four photos of participants at the parade expressing support for Taiwan over the years. The photographer told Taiwan News that the first photo of a person holding up a placard of a map of Taiwan filled with the colors of the rainbow, the traditional Chinese characters for "Taiwan" (台灣), and the English adjective "No. 1," was taken on June 30, 2019.

Also captured in 2019 was a photo of a marcher holding a picture of bubble tea and the English phrase "Made in Taiwan," with each letter of the word "Taiwan" displayed in a different color of the rainbow.

The other two photos were taken during this year's San Francisco Pride on June 25, according to Sutroh. Both photos show several people holding banners that display a map of Taiwan in rainbow colors.

In one of this year's photos, a person is holding a sign that reads "Taiwan 1st country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage." In the other photo, six people can be seen marching in a row as they carry the letters for Taiwan.

Sutroh uploaded the photos to the Taiwan subreddit on Monday, and it has since gained 479 upvotes and 32 comments.



2019 photo shows person holding "Taiwan No. 1" sign. (Reddit, Sutroh photo)



2019 photo shows person holding up "Made in Taiwan" sign. (Reddit, Sutroh photo)



Participant (center) holds sign saying "Taiwan 1st to legalize same-sex marriage." (Reddit, Sutroh photo)



Marchers hold up letters for "Taiwan." (Reddit, Sutroh photo)