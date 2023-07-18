Taiwan VP Lai’s planned transit stops through US angers China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's foreign ministry on Monday (July 17) criticized planned transit stops in the U.S. next month by Taiwan Vice President and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

Lai is scheduled to attend the inauguration of Paraguay president-elect Santiago Pena in August and transit through America, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. Speaking at the Presidential Office, Vice Foreign Minister Alexander Yui (俞大㵢) said specific details about Lai’s U.S. transit would be disclosed at a later date, according to Reuters.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (毛寧) said Beijing had already filed a diplomatic complaint with Washington about Lai’s transits, Reuters said. “China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan, resolutely opposes sneaky visits by Taiwan independence separatists in any name or for any reason, and resolutely opposes any form of connivance by the United States to support Taiwan independence separatists,” Reuters cited Mao as saying.

“China will pay close attention to the development of the situation and take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Mao added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called Lai’s transit “routine” and in line with past stopovers. “There is no reason for the PRC to use this transit as a pretext for provocative actions,” Blinken said, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told Reuters that opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) is also planning to visit America in early fall.

Lai is scheduled to arrive in Paraguay on Aug. 14, the day before Pena’s inauguration. When asked if Taipei was worried about China's reaction to Lai’s U.S. stopovers, Yui said these transit stops were the “usual practice” and added that there was no reason for them to create a commotion.