Traveling aboard the last fire fishing boat in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The ocean rolls as an acetylene torch powered by calcium carbide illuminates the night sky, beckoning schools of fish to jump into fishermen's nets held dangerously over the boat.

Fire fishing is a century-old tradition believed to have been started by indigenous fishermen using torches fueled by locally sourced calcium carbide. Once numbered in the hundreds, there now exists just one lone boat, Fuji 268 (268), and one chartered boat that trails behind carrying camera-clutching tourists, per a New Taipei City press release.

Fire fishing season is from June to September, just four short months when schools of sardines migrate past Jinshan in New Taipei. A good night of fishing can bring in three to four tons of sardines, which can be a lucrative haul but is not as alluring as long-line fishing, which seeks out tuna.

The torches used in fire fishing are dangerous, using calcium carbonate to ignite acetylene gas, producing a loud bang and intense heat. The glow is strong enough to illuminate the dark night and induce sardines to chaotically leap in and out of the ocean waves.



Fishing dangerously in the deep seas. (New Taipei Fisheries and Fishing Port Affairs Management Office photo)

In 2015, fire fishing was officially registered as a cultural asset of New Taipei City. This meant that more resources were given to document and preserve the practice, though fishermen and boat owners deny receiving any direct government support.

Despite government support, every fishing expedition is dangerous and dependent on the close cooperation of crew members. The firemaster stands at the bow with a noisy, furious torch in one hand while using his other hand to give orders to others about when to drop their nets and what direction the boat should move.

Firemaster Jian Shikai (簡士凱) understands this traditional fishing practice may soon pass into history. He is actively working with sightseeing companies to allow everyday citizens and photography enthusiasts to get a closer glimpse of this dramatic nighttime spectacle.

Jian comes from a fishing family and has been engaged in this industry since high school, previously holding the land-based duty of unloading fishing boats when they came back to the harbor. He says fire fishing has experienced many highs and lows and is grateful there are still enough fish to support the industry.

Apart from his ship duties, he also helps arrange on-land tourist activities associated with fire fishing, such as allowing visitors to sample some of the fish that are caught after being dried.

Cooperation between local fishermen and government authorities is drawing greater interest in fire fishing. Until the end of September, specially chartered cruises are available to the public every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information, please visit this website.