Indian state of Karnataka welcomes Taiwan’s Foxconn to set up iPhone parts factory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government of the southern Indian state of Karnataka said it welcomes Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) to set up a plant to make parts for Apple iPhones, reports said Tuesday (July 18).

The subsidiary of Taiwan’s Foxconn Group will invest about NT$33.2 billion (US$1.07 billion) in the factory, according to a tweet by Karnataka Minister for Commerce and Industries M.B. Patil. The project is expected to create more than 14,000 jobs, with the state government planning to hand over 100 acres from the Japanese Industrial Park in Tumakuru, per CNA.

Patil was present at a meeting between FII CEO Brand Cheng (鄭弘孟) and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (July 17). According to the Deccan Herald, the factory is going to produce screens, outer coverings, and mechanical components for an iPhone plant in Devanahalli, also in Karnataka.

Just last week, Foxconn Technology announced the end of plans to make semiconductors and display panels in a joint venture with Indian mining company Vedanta Ltd. The value of the project was estimated at NT$587 billion (US$19.04 billion).