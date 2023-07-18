Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Rethink Robotics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rockwell Automation Inc

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market ” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Asia-Pacific industrial robotics market is expected to grow by 13.39% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $97.0 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 1.11 million units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 17.89%.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 104 figures, this 201-page report “Asia-Pacific Industrial Robotics Market by Subsystem, Robot Type, Function, Component, Configuration, Payload, Industry Vertical, and Country 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire APAC industrial robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026. (Please note: Before delivery, the report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.)

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on subsystem:

> Robot Machines

> Software

> Peripherals & System Engineering

Based on robot type:

> Articulated Robots

> Cartesian/Gantry/Rectangular Arm Robots

> SCARA Robots

> Cylindrical Robots

> Delta/Parallel Robots

> Collaborative Robots

> Others

Based on function

> Soldering & Welding

> Material Handling

> Assembling & Disassembling

> Painting & Dispensing

> Milling & Grinding

> Cutting & Processing

> Others

Based on component

> Robot Controller Unit

> Robotic Arm

> End Effector

> Drive

> Sensors

> Power Supply

> Motors

> Others

Based on configuration

> Mounted Robots

> Mobile Robots

> Cobots/Collaborative Robots

Based on payload:

> 0-20 KG

> 20-80 KG

> 80-300 KG

> 300-1000 KG

> 1000-3000 KG

> Other Payloads

Based on application in industrial verticals

> Automotive

> Electrical & Electronics

> Metal & Machinery

> Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

> Medical & Pharmaceutical

> Food & Agriculture

> Others

Geographically:

> Japan

> China

> South Korea

> Taiwan

> India

> Rest of APAC

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Robot Type, Function and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

