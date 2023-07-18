British Chamber of Commerce Taipei supports rice-planting initiative

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (BCCTaipei) in March hosted the Women in Business Forum: Climate Action Taiwan to present the findings of its cross-industry research on the status of women in climate action in the country.

Survey results showed that 80% of organizations are taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment. Meanwhile, 53.3% implement initiatives to attract and retain female employees.

Initiatives, such as the BCCTaipei's Women in Business Committee, aim to provide support, share knowledge, promote education, and conduct research on issues related to women in business in Taiwan. Its aim is to engage its members and the wider community in activities that create opportunities for women, address community concerns, and enhance the overall position of women in the workplace.

On July 28, the Women in Business committee, in a corporate social responsibility initiative, will join forces with Nice Farm (玩米主義), an organic rice farm located in Miaoli. This event will have four different stages held on three different dates through the growing season, as it takes time for the rice to grow.

Each stage will include one different aspect of farm work and one fun DIY activity. For the first stage, participants will plant rice seedlings by hand.

One of the unique aspects of this project is the deployment of flocks of ducks into the rice fields to assist in weed and pest control. The final stage will involve harvesting the rice, allowing participants to reap their own crops.

At the completion of the final stage, 1000 bags of rice weighing 1.2 kg each will be donated to several charitable organizations, including the Salvation Army Puli Youth Service Centre, SOS Children's Villages Taiwan, The Garden of Hope Foundation, and Happy Mount Colony.

Each event will be conducted mostly in Mandarin, but some basic translation will also be available for the main activity and each stage also includes lunch and afternoon tea.

﻿Slots are limited but the event is open to BCCTaipei members and non-members. To sign up for the first event, go to the sign-up page.