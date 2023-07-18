23 suffer salmonella poisoning at shaved ice restaurant in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A shaved ice restaurant in Kaohsiung City has been ordered to suspend operations and pay a NT$300,000 (US$9,600) fine after 23 customers sought medical treatment for salmonella poisoning.

A woman surnamed Huang (黃) broke the news on PTT, saying that she and 12 family members went to a shaved ice shop on Liuhe Road on July 12, reported Liberty Times. After eating the shaved ice, 11 family members felt unwell and had symptoms including diarrhea, vomiting, and bloody stools, while her son was hospitalized for treatment.

On July 14, the Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health conducted an inspection of the premises and found that the floor was damaged and dirty and a trash can was not covered. The health department conducted on-site testing of the shaved ice toppings, shaved ice, and samples from the surfaces of the shaved ice equipment.

The samples from shaved ice ingredients tested positive for salmonella bacteria, and they also detected Staphylococcus aureus (within acceptable levels), and E. coli. The health department also tested three kitchen workers and eight individuals related to the case.

Salmonella bacteria was also found in samples from customers who sought medical treatment, and these samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control for further examination.



Department of Health officer inspects ingredients on July 14. (Kaohsiung City Government Department of Health photo)

The health department said that as of 10 p.m. on Monday (July 17), 23 customers had sought treatment for salmonella poisoning. It added that the shop's operations had been suspended.

For breaching the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食安法), the establishment will be fined NT$300,000 and pertinent evidence will be transferred to prosecutors for further investigation.

On Tuesday morning (July 18), the shop owner issued the following apology, per SET News: "Later, I found out that there were other victims through Ms. Huang. I can only apologize to you through the news media." The owner said this was the first time in the over 30-year history of the shop that such an incident had occurred.

As for compensation, the owner said for the 23 people affected, as long as they were assessed to be caused by the consumption of her shop's shaved ice and with the submission of medical receipts, they will be compensated for the full amount of medical expenses. As for compensation for emotional distress, since each individual's condition is different, it will require coordination with relevant authorities before further discussions can be held, said the owner.