Tainan signs agreement with Japan's Yamaguchi Prefecture

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yamaguchi Prefecture Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa led a delegation of 36 municipal officials to visit Tainan on Saturday (July 15), where a bilateral agreement was signed to support tourism, agricultural products, and economic exchange.

Yamaguchi Prefecture is the hometown of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo who adamantly supported Taiwan. Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) welcomed the delegation, noting that the alliance between Tainan and Yamaguchi County is a tribute to Abe’s leadership.

Huang later used the opportunity to promote locally grown mangoes and local attractions such as Guanziling hot springs and the Zengwen Reservoir Marathon, per a Tainan City Government press release. Huang said Tainan residents will gain better access to high quality agricultural produce from Yamaguchi Prefecture, such as apples, Wagyu beef, and Dassai sake, due to the deal.

Muraoka said both municipal councils approved a sister-city agreement in 2021, while in 2022, Yamaguchi Prefecture hosted an exhibit of traditional crafts in Tainan. Muraoka added that the two sides will benefit from more frequent exchanges, and that the agreement indicates a higher level of cooperation and friendliness.

Yamaguchi Prefecture is located in the westernmost part of Honshu Island and has a population of about 1.41 million. The prefecture boasts a diverse industry that is concentrated in the north, including heavy industry and logistics. The south is mostly dominated by agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.