Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (July 17) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (July 18).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor People’s Liberation Army (PLA) activity, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) or crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 264 military aircraft and 111 naval ship sorties around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”