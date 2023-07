The Mer de Glace, or Sea of Ice, is the largest glacier in France and the fourth largest in the Alps. At the foot of Mont Blanc is the popular ski res... The Mer de Glace, or Sea of Ice, is the largest glacier in France and the fourth largest in the Alps. At the foot of Mont Blanc is the popular ski resort of Chamonix, from which tourists can set out for a very special tourist attraction: a human-made ice cave, the "Grotte de Glace."