Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Solomon Islands PM returns from Beijing, calls Australia 'unneighbourly'

China agrees to provide budget support for Solomon Islands

By Kirsty Needham, REUTERS
2023/07/17 20:59
Chinese Premier Li Qiang with his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang with his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare in Beijing, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)

July 17 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manesseh Sogavare returned to Honiara on Monday after a week-long official visit to China, telling reporters Beijing would provide more budget support, and that criticism by Australia was "unneighbourly".

The United States, Australia, New Zealand and Solomon Islands' opposition party have called for Sogavare to publish details of a policing deal signed in Beijing last week, amid concern it will invite further regional contest. Read full story

Sogavare told a press conference on Monday in Honiara that Australia and the U.S. should not fear China's police support for Solomon Islands , ABC Television reported.

"Targeting China-Solomon Islands relations is ... un-neighbourly and lacks respect," he said.

China had agreed to provide budget support for Solomon Islands, he added.

Australia has historically been Solomon Islands' largest aid donor and security partner.
Australia
Solomon Islands
China in the Pacific

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan KMT presidential candidate praises friendship with Australia
Taiwan KMT presidential candidate praises friendship with Australia
2023/07/11 16:47
Australia representative to Taiwan gives farewell speech in Taiwanese
Australia representative to Taiwan gives farewell speech in Taiwanese
2023/07/05 12:27
Taiwan wants to exchange military attaches with Australia
Taiwan wants to exchange military attaches with Australia
2023/06/25 19:55
61% of Australians favor sending navy to prevent Chinese blockade of Taiwan: Lowy Institute poll
61% of Australians favor sending navy to prevent Chinese blockade of Taiwan: Lowy Institute poll
2023/06/21 13:35
NATO to set up liaison office in Tokyo, beef up regional ties - Nikkei
NATO to set up liaison office in Tokyo, beef up regional ties - Nikkei
2023/06/14 10:21