South Korea's Yoon vows climate action amid deadly rains

The most destructive storm to hit South Korea this year continued on Monday to lash the country for the ninth consecutive day, resulting in 40 deaths and over 10,000 people forced to evacuate.

The heavy rainfall began that began on July 9 caused landslides, damaged homes and submerged vehicles, with the central and southern regions of South Korea having suffered the most severe damage.

Yoon: 'We must accept climate change is happening'

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who returned from a trip abroad recently, held an emergency government meeting and expressed the need for a complete overhaul of the country's approach to extreme weather caused by climate change.

He emphasized the importance of improving preparedness and response to such events.

"This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace — we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it," President Yoon said during an emergency response meeting on Monday.

The president traveled to the southeastern town of Yecheon to assess damage and meet with affected residents.

The authorities are also launching an investigation into the flooding of an underpass in the central city of Cheongju.

Rains wreak havoc in Yecheon, Cheonju

In Yecheon, hundreds of emergency workers, soldiers, and police are combing through thick mud in search of survivors after landslides destroyed homes and caused roads to buckle.

At least nine people have died, and eight are still missing in this area, officials said.

In Cheongju, rescue workers, including divers, are tirelessly searching for survivors in a muddy tunnel where approximately 15 vehicles, including a bus, were trapped in a flash flood that inundated the passageway within minutes on Saturday.

So far, 13 bodies have been recovered, and nine people have been rescued and treated for injuries.

The Interior Ministry said nearly 900 fire, police and military personnel took part in the underpass rescue operation, using boats, underwater drones and other equipment.

The widespread destruction includes nearly 200 damaged or destroyed homes across the country and around 150 damaged roads over the past few days, an Interior Ministry report said.

Torrential rains continue to pour, with some areas in the south receiving up to 3 centimeters (1.2 inches) of rainfall per hour. The central and southern regions could potentially receive an additional 20 centimeters (7.9 inches) of rain until Tuesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

More heavy rain expected as North Korea situation remains unclear

The Korea Meteorological Administration has issued warnings for more heavy rain until Wednesday and urged the public to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities.

Although South Korea is regularly hit by flooding during the summer monsoon period, the country is usually well-prepared, resulting in relatively low death tolls.

This year, the severity of this storm has highlighted the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events due to climate change. Scientists say climate change is the cause behind the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events across the globe.

The situation in North Korea remains unclear, but state media reports have indicated heavy rainfall in recent weeks. The reports have also mentioned measures being taken to safeguard crops in a country that has long grappled with severe food shortages.

