Widow of former Japan PM Abe arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The widow of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo arrived in Taipei on Monday (July 17) as part of a four-day trip to Taiwan.

Abe Akie arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport on Monday, exiting along the public walkway and nodding at the awaiting Taiwanese media. A member of the public raised a hand-made placard in acknowledgment of Abe Shinzo, and Abe Akie responded by rolling down the car window to express her gratitude.

Abe Akie and her party will visit Taiwan from July 17-20. On the first day, she will meet with Mark Chen (陳唐山), former minister of foreign affairs and chair of the Taiwan Friends of Abe Association (台灣安倍晉三之友會), and chat with Japanese students studying in Taiwan who have been awarded scholarships by the association.

She will also attend a welcome banquet, attended by dignitaries such as Vice-President Lai Ching-te (賴清德).

On Tuesday (July 18), Abe Akie is scheduled to go to Kaohsiung City to visit Hongmaogang Bao'an Temple, where a bronze statue of her husband was erected in September 2022. That afternoon, she will also go to Tainan City to visit an art gallery exhibition on the former Japanese president.

On Wednesday morning (July 19), Abe Akie will visit former President Lee Tung-hui’s (李登輝) grave at a military cemetery in New Taipei City. In the afternoon, she will visit the Office of the President, where she will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Lai.