Migrant worker stabs cop, friend in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fugitive Vietnamese migrant worker stabbed a police officer and another Vietnamese as the officer tried to place him under arrest on Sunday (July 16).

Police tracked down a 32-year-old wanted man, surnamed Dang (鄧), to a dormitory in Hsinchu County's Hukou Township, reported TVBS. When police tried to arrest Dang, he slashed his Vietnamese friend, surnamed Nguyen (阮), with a survival knife and slashed the throat of an officer, before fleeing the scene.

Dang was wanted for obstruction of personal freedom (妨害自由) and drug offenses. At around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening, six police officers from the Shulin Precinct of the New Taipei City Police Department went with Nguyen to the dormitory where Dang was believed to be living to search for him.



Dang (center) escorted by police. (New Taipei City Police Department photo)

Police had Nguyen contact Dang and ask him to come downstairs. When Dang saw Nguyen and the plainclothes detectives together, he pulled out a survival knife from his bag and fiercely thrust the weapon at Nguyen.

During the assault, Nguyen suffered a 2 cm tear on his right ear, a 5 cm laceration on his upper lip, and a 2 cm cut on his left arm. Nguyen also lost one tooth, UDN reported.

Seeing this, an officer surnamed Chen (陳) shouted that he was a police officer and stepped forward to show Dang his badge. However, Dang also swung his knife at the officer, who suffered a 20 cm laceration on the right side of his neck.

Dang then ran back inside the dormitory to hide from the police. At 2 a.m. the next morning, officers found Dang hiding in a water tower on the roof of the building and placed him under arrest.



Chen (left) holds a red envelope after his wound was sutured. (New Taipei City Police Department screenshot)

Both Chen and Nguyen were taken to Ton-Yen General Hospital to undergo emergency medical treatment. Chen's wound required four stitches, but neither injuries were considered life-threatening.