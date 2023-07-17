Germany ready for World Cup business after settling Down Under

A warm glow has welcomed Germany almost every morning in Australia as they get used to their surroundings Down Under.

Twenty-degree conditions, clear blue skies, with little more than a light breeze has provided ideal conditions at their base camp in Wyong, just 100km north of Sydney.

Welcome to Australian winter, a stark difference to the cold and bleak version found in central Europe.

"The weather is awesome, it's perfect for playing football," said midfielder Sydney Lohmann.

While parts of the training facilities at the Central Coast Regional Sporting & Recreation Complex show signs of enduring an arduous summer — rain-starved golden-brown grass, crusty soil and faded line markings — Germany's pre-World Cup playground has a freshly-laid lawn and looks 'schmick', as the Aussies would say.

The players are paired up in bungalows at the Kooindah Waters Golf Club, which has been described as "not the most modern" but "fine" by some players. Others like Lea Schüller find the setup "really cool".

"It's not like a hotel hallway where everyone just goes to their room," she told a media pool.

"It's like an apartment. We each have a room and a bathroom upstairs and then a common living room downstairs with a kitchen. It's exactly what we need. And we can meet up with several people in the living area, so I think it's a good choice."

Acclimatising away from the city lights

Away from the hustle and bustle of Sydney, the players have a fair amount of freedom and privacy. And they're also making the most of the first acclimatisation days to explore a bit of the region.

"We're off the beaten track here," Lina Magull said. "The site is big, so you have a bit of freedom. The golf course is nice to look at but I don't think we have any great golfers here."

Golf may not be on the agenda then, but a relaxed session at Shelly Beach with a Central Coast boys' team was organised for the third day, while a rest day saw some players head into Sydney to check out the famous sites. Others took the opportunity to go whale watching.

Ask most players what they want to see while they're in Australia, outside holding aloft the World Cup trophy, and the answer is fairly predictable — kangaroos, koalas, and the latest social-media obsession, quokkas.

Germany also got up close and personal with a number of fans from the Central Coast region at an open training event organized by FIFA, where they were also welcomed to Darkinjung land by the Indigenous community with a smoking ceremony.

But as the jetlag eases off, the training intensity will rapidly ramp up as the players get down to business.

Germany determined to write a different story

The team has constantly been asked about the mood in the camp and how it compares to the European Championship last year, where they made it all the way to the final.

That brutal loss in extra-time against England is obviously a motivating factor, given they came so close to glory, but the team is also adamant that this is a new chapter and a new opportunity to make history.

"We don't want to compare it to the EUROs. We're going to write our own different story here. Well, hopefully a different one!" Lohmann said.

Nevertheless, the bond the players fostered during that EUROs campaign could prove crucial, with 19 of the 23 who played in England also travelling to Australia. That consistency and familiarity could make the difference in tight battles against the top nations. Now it's just about sharpening that bond and utilising it on the pitch.

"As a team we've sat down internally and talked about certain things, like what we expect from ourselves," Magull said.

"That we find ourselves as a team off the pitch so that we can then transfer that onto the pitch. We're in good shape at the moment and of course over the next few days and weeks that bond will grow stronger."

Poor form not a concern

Germany aren't exactly coming into the tournament on a wave of optimism, however, with two wins from their last five matches, including a surprise 3-2 loss in their last warm-up against Zambia, one of eight sides set to make their World Cup debuts Down Under.

Yet they also went into the EUROs off the back of a 3-2 loss to Serbia. Ringing true to the stereotype, this current Germany side appear to thrive on the big stage and are developing a reputation as a tournament team.

"It's important that we find our way in the group stage," Lohmann said. "I'm convinced that by the first game we'll be in a different place. And hopefully we come together, find even more and go to another level."

The conditions, at least, appear to be in their favor. While others teams have had to fund their own way to the tournament, gone on strike, or dealt with sexual harassment scandals, Germany's camp is extremely settled.

They have a sleep expert on campus, with the players offered sleep watches to help them fine-tune their bodies, and two on-site chefs are ensuring they're well nurtured. Add to that a playful attitude outside training and even the presence of Melanie Leupolz's baby son, and it's an optimistic vibe in-camp.

The isolation and peace of the Central Coast also means there's no fear of cabin fever. And with vibrant sunsets with shades of purple, orange and gold seeing them off every day after training, there's no team they won't be ready to tackle according to goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

"No, we'll take whatever comes our way."

Edited by James Thorogood