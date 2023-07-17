Safety Eyewear Market Strategic Overview and Technology Scope Forecast till 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Safety Eyewear Market is valued at approximately USD 3.74 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Safety eyewear is a type of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) used to protect the eyes of workers. Safety glasses serve as a barrier to shield the eyes from any foreign objects that cause injury or irritation. The imposition of stringent norms by the regulatory bodies, coupled with the flourishing growth of the various end-use verticals are fueling the market demand around the world.

The rising cases of eye injury during work or job is acting as a catalyzing factor for the growth of the global market. According to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), it is estimated that there are more than 2,000 U.S. workers every day affected by job-related eye injuries that need medical treatment. In addition, The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) stated that approximately 70% of eye injuries are occurred because of flying or falling objects or sparks striking the eye. Accordingly, the rising incidences of eye injury during work are fueling the demand for safety eyewear to prevent eye injuries, thus, in turn, bolstering market growth. Moreover, the rising introduction of customized safety eyewear, as well as the rising number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the introduction of substandard products from unregulated markets and the lack of awareness across underdeveloped or developing countries are challenging market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Safety Eyewear Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the execution of a strict regulatory framework related to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and occupational safety, along with the presence of chief market players such as Pyramex Safety Products LLC, Kimberly-Clark Corp., 3M, etc. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing awareness the product adoption, rapid industrialization, as well as increasing initiatives by the key players and regulatory bodies in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

MCR Safety

Honeywell International, Inc.

UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co., KG

Medop SA

3M Company

Bolle Safety

Radians, Inc.

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Gateway Safety, Inc.

By Product:

Prescription

Non-prescription

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Mining

Industrial Manufacturing

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

