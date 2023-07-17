Plant Extracts Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Our research study on the global Plant Extracts market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Plant Extracts market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global plant extracts market size was US$ 30.9 billion in 2021. The global plant extracts market is forecast to grow to US$ 69.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Plants extracts are widely recognized for their healing capacity. Thus, they are widely used in medical applications. Further, various exotic plants find applications in aromatic treatments.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for aroma therapies and the increasing prevalence of diseases will fuel the growth of the global plant extracts market. Further, rising awareness about the negative impacts of artificial chemicals will fuel the demand for natural treatments in the coming years. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global plant extracts market during the forecast period.

Plant extracts are widely used as natural flavouring agents, sweeteners, and preservatives in the goods & beverage industry. This sector is gaining wide traction due to changing consumer habits. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the global plant extracts market during the study period.

Growing R&D activities to prompt the use of natural products, combined with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) bans on the use of synthetic colouring, will benefit the global plant extracts market during the study period.

Plant extracts also find a wide range of applications in the healthcare sector due to their outstanding therapeutic capabilities. However, the high cost associated with plant extracts may limit the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis

Europe is forecast to dominate the plant extracts market due to rising awareness about the benefits of herbal remedies. In addition, the rapidly growing cosmetics and personal care sector in the region will contribute to the growth of the plant extracts market. Further, the rising medical industry in the region will also escalate the growth of the global plant extract market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific plant extracts market will also register a significant growth rate due to the rising demand for plant-based products in the region. In addition to that, increasing demand for natural plant-based cosmetic products will also contribute to the growth of the market.

Leading Players

• JiaHerb

• Schwabe

• Provital Group

• Naturex

• Ipsen

• Bioforce

• Chenguang Biotech

• Euromed

• Avoca (Pharahchem)

• Sabinsa

• Tsumura&Co

• Rainbow

• Comba Group

• BGG

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global plant extracts market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, sources, and Region.

By Type

• Phytomedicines & herbal extracts

• Essential oils

• Spices

• Flavors & fragrances

By Application

• Pharmaceutical & dietary supplements

• Food & beverage

• Cosmetics

• Others

By Sources

• Fruits, flowers, and bulbs

• Leaves

• Barks & stems

• Rhizomes & roots

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Plant Extracts Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Plant Extracts market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Plant Extracts Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Plant Extracts market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

