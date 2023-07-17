Gynecological Devices Market Bound to Grow at a Significant CAGR for the Assessment Period 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Gynecological Devices Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Gynecological Devices Market:

Global Gynecological Devices Market is valued at approximately USD 8.54 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.62% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Gynecology is the study of health issues relating to the reproductive system including the vagina, uterus, and ovaries. Gynecological devices are high in demand owing to the growing need for identifying gynecological diseases. Gynecological devices, such as surgical devices, handheld instruments, and diagnostic imaging systems are monitoring and surgical equipment that is used for curing gynecological diseases and disorders. The market is majorly driven by the factors such as the increasing volume of surgical procedures, the rise in initiatives promoting routine checkups, coupled with the growing R&D activities for the introduction of technically advanced products.

The growing incidences of gynecological disorders are acting as a primary factor that is propelling the market demand. As per the Frontiers Journal article published in 2021, it was estimated that PCOS population-based pool prevalence is approximately 5 to 9% worldwide. In addition, according to the American Cancer Society 2022, there were approximately 65,950 new incidences of uterine corpus (uterine body) cancer reported in the United States during 2022. These projections involve both uterine sarcomas and endometrial cancers. Therefore, the high prevalence of gynecological disorders among populations is fueling the demand for gynecological devices for the diagnosis and treatment of these health complications. Furthermore, growing public awareness, as well as rising investment in the development of healthcare facilities is accelerating the market growth in the forecasting years. However, the rise in the adoption of alternate therapies and stringent regulatory guidelines is hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gynecological Devices Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing awareness about the availability of diagnostic tests & treatments and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing prevalence of gynecological disorders, increasing population, and rising surgical procedures burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Medtronic plc

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Hologic, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Stryker Corp.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson MedTech)

Cook Medical

Bayer AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, Hologic, Inc. announced that the company acquire Bolder Surgical based in the US. The acquisition includes laparoscopic dissecting, diving, and vessel sealing devices such as Bolder’s CoolSeal, the JustRight 5 mm stapler, and JustRight 3 mm vessel sealer.

In 2020, Minerva Surgical declared the acquisition of Boston Scientifics intrauterine health brand. The main objective of this acquisition is to expand the company’s product line for the treatment of abnormal uterine bleeding (AUB).

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Surgical devices

Handheld Instruments

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

By End Use:

Hospital & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

