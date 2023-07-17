North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market Size to Soar in the Years to Come | Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc

According to Report Ocean latest Research Report “North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market” Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Market research, Market analysis, outlook period 2023 to 2031 (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities) Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

North America disposable medical supplies market is projected to grow by 4.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $106.9 billion by 2030, driven by the growing incidence of disease & disorders coupled with aging population, rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), impact of COVID-19 outbreak, the growing preference towards the low-cost disposable medical supplies for reducing contamination and healthcare-acquired infections, along with favorable regulations set forth by governments.

Highlighted with 66 tables and 54 figures, this 143-page report ?North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2030 . Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

According to Our Latest Research Report on the "North America Disposable Medical Supplies Market" reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2032"

Selected Key Players:

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

M?lnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew Plc

Terumo Medical Corporation

Based on Product Type

? Surgical Instruments & Supplies

? Infusion & Hypodermic Devices

o Contact Lens

o Syringes

o Tubes

? Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

o Glucose Monitoring Strips

o Blood Collection Consumables

o Diagnostic Catheters

? Bandages & Wound Dressings

o Infection Management

o Exudate Management

o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices (NPWTD)

? Nonwoven Medical Disposables

o Shoe Covers

o Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

o Surgical Caps

o Surgical Drapes

o Surgical Gowns

o Surgical Masks

? Dialysis Disposables

? Incontinence Products

? Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

? Other Products

Based on Raw Materials

? Plastic Resins

? Nonwoven Material

? Rubber

? Paper & Paperboard

? Metals

? Glass

? Other Raw Materials

By Application

? Cardiovascular Care

? Cerebrovascular Care

? Ophthalmology

? Gynecology

? Urology

? Orthopedics

? Other Applications

By End User

? Hospitals

? Ambulatory Surgery Centers

? Clinics & Physician Offices

? Home Healthcare

? Assisted Living Centers & Nursing Homes

? Other End Users

Geographically:

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the split of each national market by Offering, Product Type, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

