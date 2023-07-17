IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market:

The global IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

IV Tubing Sets & Accessories are used in dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and specialized medication delivery of patients. It has major applications across IV tubing sets such as precise and accurate drug delivery, improved medication, and faster rate. The IV Tubing Sets & Accessories market is expanding because of factors such as the rising natality rate and risk of malnutrition in the forecast period

According to Statista in 2022, the birth rate in India stays unchanged at around 17.44 live births per 1,000 inhabitants from past three to four years. Also, according to the report published by the CDC in 2018, coronary heart disease is the most common application of cardiovascular disease and more than 370,000 people die every year in U.S. Thus, with the rising incidences of chronic disorders the market is expected to grow in the coming years. Whereas rising government initiatives and strategic initiatives by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, stringent regulatory framework hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global IV Tubing Sets & Accessories Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing adoption of innovative healthcare technologies, growing prevalence of diseases. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, incidences of chronic disorders in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Braun Medical Inc.

Zyno Medical LLC

Nipro

Polymedicure

Baxter International

ICU Medical

Fresenius Kabi

Hospira Inc

BD (CareFusion)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2019: Scripps Health signed an agreement with ICU Medical, Inc. This agreement helped the company to purchase latter’s IV consumables and solutions, and ICU Medical MedNet IV medication safety software-based Plum 360 infusion system.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Primary IV Tubing Sets

Secondary IV Tubing Sets

IV Tubing Accessories

Extension IV Tubing Sets

Others

By Application:

Central Venous Catheter Placement

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion

PICC Line Insertion

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

