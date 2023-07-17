Hydroponics Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Our research study on the global Hydroponics market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Hydroponics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global hydroponics market size was US$ 10.1 billion in 2021. The global hydroponics market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hydroponics is the process of growing plants without soil using significant nutrients in a mineral-rich water solution. A plant can only grow if it receives enough sunlight, water, and specific nutrients. Hydroponic gardening can use any amount of water that can be filtered and reused, eliminating the need for fresh water and taking up less space.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing consumption of raw vegetables in the form of salad will primarily drive the growth of the hydroponics market during the forecast period. Further, food is a basic necessity, and demand for vegetables is increasing across the world. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the hydroponics market during the forecast period.

The contribution of online food platforms, hotels, and resorts, will also raise the demand for vegetables, thereby propelling the hydroponics market forward.

Further, scarcity of water and limited availability of freshwater will also upsurge the demand for hydroponics in the coming years. On the contrary, high capital investment associated with hydroponics may limit the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold a high market share in the hydroponics market, owing to the rising demand for fresh vegetables and fruits in the region. Further, rooftop hydroponic gardens in urban settings such as New York are forecast to significantly benefit the market in the coming years. The future growth of the hydroponics market in the region is heavily reliant on the development of cost-effective hydroponic production systems that compete with open-field agriculture systems. Hydroponic production has grown in popularity and is considered an efficient method of controlling inputs and managing disease and pest facilitates. Thus, the growing awareness about the benefits of hydroponics in the region will propel the growth of the market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Heliospectra AB (Sweden).

• Scotts Miracle-Gro (US)

• Village Farms (Canada)

• Argus Control Systems (Canada)

• Iron-Ox (US)

• American Hydroponics (US)

• Terra Tech Corp (US)

• Hydroponic Farms (UAE)

• LumiGrow (US)

• Aerofarms (US)

• Signify Holdings (Netherlands)

• Triton Foodworks Ltd. (India)

• Urban cultivator (Canada)

• Green Sense Holdings (US)

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global hydroponics market segmentation focuses on Type, Crop Type, and Region.

By Type

• Aggregate Hydroponic System

o Closed System

o Open System

• Liquid Hydroponic System

By Crop Type

• Tomato

• Lettuce and Leafy Vegetables

• Pepper

• Cucumber

• Microgreens

• Other Crop Types

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

