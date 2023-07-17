Humic-Based Biostimulants Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Humic-Based Biostimulants market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Humic-Based Biostimulants market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global humic-based biostimulants market size was US$ 503 million in 2021. The global humic-based biostimulants market is forecast to grow to US$ 900 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A biostimulant is a natural additive or microorganism widely used to improve nutrition efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, and crop quality. It is used in the production of various cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, turfs and ornamentals, etc. Further, biostimulants can be applied to plants through several methods such as foliar treatment, soil treatment, and seed treatment.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Soil treatment with biostimulants has become necessary to treat degraded soil and enhance the soil quality for agriculture. Thus, such factors will primarily drive the growth of the global humic-based biostimulants market during the study period. Further, seed treatment has become essential to reduce the chances of disease development from seed-borne fungi. Thus, it will benefit the global humic-based biostimulants market during the forecast period.

The market for humic-based biostimulants will also be driven by the tremendous pressure exerted on high-quality crop production. Further, the fact that humic-based biostimulants can resolve various problems associated with crop production will boost the growth of the humic-based biostimulants market.

The rising awareness about the health benefits of humic-based biostimulants, combined with the growing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices will escalate the growth of the humic-based biostimulants market. On the contrary, a lack the authenticity of biostimulant products may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the humic-based biostimulants market, owing to the growing range of technological advancements and rising agricultural practices. Further, the Asia-Pacific humic-based biostimulants market is forecast to record a substantial growth rate due to an increase in agricultural practices and the demand for agricultural products. Further, the increasing need to meet international standards will also drive the humic-based biostimulants market forward.

Leading Players

• China Daily Co., Ltd.

• Agriculture Solutions Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Arysta Lifescience Corporation

• Agrinos AS

• BASF SE

• Isagro SpA

• Valagro SpA

• Bayer Ag

• Italpollina SpA

• Biolchim SpA

• Koppert Biological Systems

• Acadian Seaplants Ltd.

• FMC Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global humic-based biostimulants market segmentation focuses on Crop, Formulation, Application, Type, and Region.

Based on crop application:

• Agriculture (open fields)

• Cereals

• Oilseeds

• Fruits & vegetables

• Fiber crops

• Other crop types

• Other applications

Based on formulation:

• Liquid

• Water-soluble powders

• Water-soluble granules

• Other formulations

Based on the mode of application:

• Foliar treatment

• Seed treatment

• Soil treatment

Based on type:

• Humic acid

• Fulvic acid

• Potassium humate

On the basis of region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Humic-Based Biostimulants Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Humic-Based Biostimulants market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Humic-Based Biostimulants Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Humic-Based Biostimulants market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

