Food And Agriculture Technology and Products Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Food & Agriculture Technology and Products market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global food & agriculture technology and products market size was US$ 541.1 billion in 2021. The global food & agriculture technology and products market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,311.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food and agricultural technologies are specifically used to create food and farm machinery. Moisture and temperature sensors, robots, aerial photography, and GPS technology are all used in agricultural activities and for food production. Various modern technologies and robotic systems are used to develop businesses that are efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly. Harvest automation, autonomous tractors, seeding and weeding, and drones are some of the most common agricultural technologies used by farms.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for agricultural production will primarily drive the growth of the global food & agriculture technology and products market. Furthermore, the increasing global population is driving the demand for food products. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the global food & agriculture technology and products market during the study period.

Modern agricultural technologies are being used on a larger scale by farms to boost crop production. Moreover, governments across developing countries are offering favourable incentives to support farmers. Thus, it will considerably strengthen the scope of the food & agriculture technology and products market in the coming years.

Growing consumer capacity and increased consumer awareness about food safety will also drive the demand for food & agriculture technology and products market during the forecast period.

The growing range of technological advancements is expected to accelerate the growth of the market. In addition, a reduction in prices will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the food & agriculture technology and products market growth. In addition, rising awareness about the smart farming technologies, majorly for end-to-end farm management, greenhouse automation, livestock monitoring, etc., will benefit the food & agriculture technology and products market during the study period.

However, high costs associated with the food & agriculture technology and products may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food & agriculture technology and products market is forecast to register remarkable growth in the coming years. It is majorly attributed to the growing disposable income and changing living standards of people. Furthermore, rising awareness about urban farming methods and the benefits of advanced technology in farming practices will contribute to the growth of the food & agriculture technology and products market. Further, rising urbanization and hectic lifestyle will drive the demand for convenience food items, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Leading Players

• Daikin

• United Technologies

• ADM

• Evonik

• Deere and Company

• Zoetis

• Pentair

• Intertek

• Signify Holdings

• SGS SA

• Neogen

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global food & agriculture technology and products market segmentation focus on Industry, Technology, and Region.

By Industry

• Animal

• Agriculture

• Cold Chain

• Food & Beverage

• Cannabis

By Technology

• Cold Chain Technology

• Food & Beverages GPS Technology

• Satellite Imaging Technology

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

