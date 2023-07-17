Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan vice president to attend Paraguay presidential inauguration in August

Lai Ching-te's trip announced after president-elect Pena's trip to Taiwan in July

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/17 14:57
Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena and Lai Ching-te meet in Taipei on July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Paraguay's president-elect Santiago Pena and Lai Ching-te meet in Taipei on July 12, 2023. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will attend the inauguration of Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena in August 2023, the presidential office said on Monday (July 17).

Pena will be inaugurated on August 15, and Lai will arrive in Paraguay one day prior to the event, per CNA. The conservative Colorado Party candidate and former finance minister won Paraguay’s presidential election in April 2023.

The president-elect arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on July 12. On arrival, Pena said during a meeting with Lai that maintaining bilateral relations with Taiwan is the best option for Paraguay, assailing concerns of a possible diplomatic split between the two countries that grew during the country’s election.

Pena was elected in a presidential race that sparked debates about the merits of the South American country’s formal diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. Pena’s opposition said that he would cut ties with Taiwan if elected, though Pena eventually won, securing around 43% of the vote.

Lai himself will stand for election in Taiwan’s presidential race in January 2024, running as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate. Current President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is ineligible to stand for election again due to Taiwan’s presidential term limits.
Paraguay-Taiwan relations
Taiwan's formal diplomatic allies
Paraguay 2023 Presidential Election
Santiago Pena
Colorado Party
Lai Ching-te (賴淸德)
Taiwan diplomacy

RELATED ARTICLES

Paraguay's president-elect tours Taiwan's I-Mei Foods Factory
Paraguay's president-elect tours Taiwan's I-Mei Foods Factory
2023/07/13 21:36
Paraguay president-elect vows to preserve diplomatic ties with Taiwan
Paraguay president-elect vows to preserve diplomatic ties with Taiwan
2023/07/12 15:43
Taiwan's presidential hopefuls debut on Threads
Taiwan's presidential hopefuls debut on Threads
2023/07/08 10:35
DPP's Lai still frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race, KMT languishes in 3rd
DPP's Lai still frontrunner in Taiwan presidential race, KMT languishes in 3rd
2023/07/04 18:36
Paraguay president-elect may visit Taiwan prior to inauguration
Paraguay president-elect may visit Taiwan prior to inauguration
2023/06/15 15:41