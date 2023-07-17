Taiwan vice president to attend Paraguay presidential inauguration in August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will attend the inauguration of Paraguay’s president-elect Santiago Pena in August 2023, the presidential office said on Monday (July 17).

Pena will be inaugurated on August 15, and Lai will arrive in Paraguay one day prior to the event, per CNA. The conservative Colorado Party candidate and former finance minister won Paraguay’s presidential election in April 2023.

The president-elect arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on July 12. On arrival, Pena said during a meeting with Lai that maintaining bilateral relations with Taiwan is the best option for Paraguay, assailing concerns of a possible diplomatic split between the two countries that grew during the country’s election.

Pena was elected in a presidential race that sparked debates about the merits of the South American country’s formal diplomatic recognition of Taiwan. Pena’s opposition said that he would cut ties with Taiwan if elected, though Pena eventually won, securing around 43% of the vote.

Lai himself will stand for election in Taiwan’s presidential race in January 2024, running as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate. Current President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is ineligible to stand for election again due to Taiwan’s presidential term limits.