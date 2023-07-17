Taiwan-Australian singer-songwriter Kim Yang's soulful melodies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dinner at La Caja de Musica (楽盒子) led to meeting Taiwanese-Australian singer-songwriter Kim Yang (楊予菁) and the chance to witness her melodic voice and instrumental talent.

Some may recall Kim from a 2009 episode of the local music show “Super Idol," and although she did not win, she got national exposure and was offered a recording deal. However, being naturally shy and a perfectionist, she found negative internet feedback to be overwhelming and decided to retreat from the world of entertainment for a period of time.

That was until she received a belated fan letter some years ago. The young fan was unwell and encouraged Kim to sing and record as she said her songs and videos brought her joy.

While Kim did not get to meet this young fan, the email inspired her to write the song “Missed Chance” as a tribute. Inspired by Joni Mitchell and Bon Iver, Kim writes music about love, life, and mental health issues with evocative lyrics, driving melodies, and soaring vocals, balancing delicately between vulnerability and strength.

Since developing a passion for music at an early age, Kim has shared her voice everywhere, from intimate bookshops to national television. In 2016, driven by a desire to share her stories with the world, Kim picked up her ukulele and guitar and started writing songs.

She stepped out of her bedroom and into the streets, markets, and cafes of Canberra. Since then, she has collaborated with renowned local artists and played at major venues in Australia and overseas.

Since 2019, Kim has played festival gigs at the National Folk Festival, Enlighten Festival, and Floriade, and released her debut EP “Ocean of Mind." She then went on tour in major Australian cities after a sold-out EP launch show.

In 2020, despite the global pandemic, Kim released a bushfire tribute, “Garden of Eden,” and a hopeful anthem, “Dominoes," which was aired and premiered on "Roots 'N All," the blues and roots music program on national Australian youth broadcaster Triple J.

Kim recently performed at the Sydney Folk Festival, National Folk Festival, Stage 88 Australia Day Concert, Carole King's Tapestry Concert, TedxCanberra Women: Fearless, and sold out her headline shows. She has supported ARIA and APRA-awarded artists Josh Pyke, Ben Lee, Kate Ceberano, Katie Noonan, and Steve Kilbey on their tours.

Kim has performed at the Australian of the Year Awards Ceremony, Sydney Folk Festival, National Folk Festival, Woodford Folk Festival, Australia Day Concert, and sold-out headline shows. In 2022, she was nominated as 2022 Artist of the Year by MusicACT and toured Australia with 2022 Australian Folk Artist of the Year Fred Smith.

Kim has released two EPs and one live album with funding support from various government grant bodies. Her music has been aired on Australia’s Double J and Triple J radio stations, as well as community radio stations across Australia and Taiwan.

Kim is currently living in Beijing, where she is expanding her skills as a songwriter, home producer, and touring musician. She has been busy co-writing with various artists for her upcoming release in 2023.

Her current plans also include a trip to Canada in October to perform at a music festival and collaborate with friends on some new songwriting. Hopefully, Kim will be back in Taiwan again soon if discussions with live music venues come to fruition.

Taiwan News asked Kim if she had any thoughts for her numerous local and international fans, to which she replied, “I used to be a shy person. I buried my feelings and refused to open up to others. But music and songwriting have helped me express myself. My mission is to encourage all people to be comfortable with themselves and to be confident enough to embrace their passions and share their stories. Once you do, you will find that your stories and experiences resonate with many others. After all, you are not alone.”