Cell Banking Outsourcing Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 16.39% by 2029

The most recent research study on the global “Cell Banking Outsourcing Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market:

Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market is valued at approximately USD 9869.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.39% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cell banking is described as a procedure of replicating and preserving cells obtained from several body fluids and organ tissue for potential use in the future. The chief purpose of the preservation of these cell samples is to use them in research and surgical restoration of broken bodily parts. The most typical applications of cell banking are in stem cell analysis and treatment. Cell banking outsourcing plays a crucial role in the collection, characterization, storage, and testing of cell lines, cells, and tissues. The rising number of clinical trials for cell therapy, coupled with the increasing investments in drug and vaccine development are the primary factors that are surging the market demand across the globe.

In addition, the rising number of favorable government initiatives for the development of stable cell lines, and the augmentation of novel technologies are further impelling the market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Medical Research Future Fund Grant offer total funding of USD 150 million to the Australian Stem Therapies Mission with the objective of facilitating critical stem cell research. Likewise, in September 2021, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine provided Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA with total funding of USD 5 million in their research training program. Hence, these aforementioned factors are stipulating the demand for cell banking outsourcing in the global market, which, in turn, reinforces the market expansion. Moreover, growing research and development activities, as well as increasing approvals for cell therapies are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the high storage cost is restricting the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market with revenue shares of USD 4071.7 million owing to the growing spending on research and development for drug development activities, rising focus on cancer research activities, organ transplants, and increasing approvals for cell therapies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.20% over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing investment in drug development or discovery, rising government initiatives towards public health care, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tran-Scell Biologics Pvt Ltd

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd

Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

BioReliance Corporation

SGA SA

Goodwin Biotechnology Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Sartorius AG

REPROCELL Inc.

WuXi AppTec co. ltd

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bank Type:

Master Cell Banking

Working Cell Banking

Viral Cell Banking

By Cell Type:

Stem Cell Banking

Non-Stem Cell Banking

By Phase Outlook:

Cell Bank Storage

Bank Characterization and Testing

Cell Bank Preparation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

